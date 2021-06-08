CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTT. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CTT stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.29 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.