CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in CB Financial Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

