CBDAO (BREE) Market Capitalization Tops $127,657.55

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. CBDAO has a market cap of $127,657.55 and $122,836.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00026502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00962019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.64 or 0.09639498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049995 BTC.

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

