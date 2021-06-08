Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 96,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 115,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

