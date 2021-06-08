Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40.

