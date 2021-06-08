Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

