Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

