Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $392.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

