Centrality Market Cap Hits $94.92 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $94.92 million and approximately $542,832.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

