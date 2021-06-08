Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.62 million and $481,055.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002006 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00108369 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,281,849,071 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

