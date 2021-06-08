Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $81.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 19,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.