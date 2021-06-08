ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

CHPT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. 166,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

