Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.36

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.36 and last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 87990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,887.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -8,742.86%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.