Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.48. 1,482,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.