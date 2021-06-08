Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.07. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 18,146 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $757.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
