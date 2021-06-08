Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.07. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 18,146 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $757.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.