Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

