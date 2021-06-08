Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $99.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

CHH stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

