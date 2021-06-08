Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.18

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $75.87 million and approximately $31.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.46 or 0.01000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.43 or 0.09683202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051071 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.