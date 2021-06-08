CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 51,361 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.