CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 10,188 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.55. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $102.36 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.