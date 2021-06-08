CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 114,510 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2,294.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,510 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 486.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

