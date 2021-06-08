CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 12,965 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Shares of MET opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

