CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.