CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,332,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,370 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

