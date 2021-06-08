CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $11.21 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 262.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,557 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

