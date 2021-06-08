CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.15% of BRP worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

DOOO opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

