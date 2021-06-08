Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.15. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

