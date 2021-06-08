Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.
Cigna stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.98. 38,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,277. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.57.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.00.
In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.