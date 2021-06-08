Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

Cigna stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.98. 38,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,277. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.57.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.