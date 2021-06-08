CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,514 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.43% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

