Cim LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.64. 8,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,181. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.