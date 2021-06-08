Cim LLC Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cim LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 3.4% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $603.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

