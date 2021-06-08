Cim LLC Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.04. 1,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,702. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

