Cim LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,807. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

