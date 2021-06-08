Cim LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

