Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,453,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,527,000 after acquiring an additional 426,792 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.