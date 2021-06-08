Citigroup Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $254.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $272.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.78.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,657,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.