Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Neutral

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

HARP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,657,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

