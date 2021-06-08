Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 199.90 ($2.61). 14,800,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,239,145. The company has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.70.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

