Citigroup Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $118.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.