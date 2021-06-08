Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Reduced by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

