Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $828.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.30 million to $845.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $798.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,247. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

