Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $160.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.20.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.