Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ CLOV traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 721,717,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,055,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

