CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.