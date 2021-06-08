CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 319,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,061,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $53.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.