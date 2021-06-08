Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 649,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,162. The company has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -3.57. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

