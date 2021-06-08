Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. 108,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,952. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,360 shares of company stock worth $527,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.