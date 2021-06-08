CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.43 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $40.43 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00026243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00976574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.82 or 0.09543821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050096 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

