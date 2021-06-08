Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

