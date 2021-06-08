Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon Sells 4,031 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.